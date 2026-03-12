    Sports In America

    Carli Lloyd on Soccer’s Double Standard

    Air Date: March 13, 2026 2:00 pm
    Listen 52:02

    The National Women’s Soccer League kicks off its regular season with games all over the country. So this week, we sit down with one of the biggest stars to ever play, Carli Lloyd.

    Carli is a two-time World Cup Champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and Hall of Famer. Her talent on the field is undeniable, but the media has long misunderstood her. We’re going to unpack her 17 years as a professional to learn about the unrelenting hard work that got her to the international stage and the sacrifices she made to stay there.

    We’ll also hear from Meg Linehan, the women’s sports lead at The Athletic, who believed in Carli when nobody else did. Meg gives us a preview of what to expect from the NWSL this season, who the key players are to watch, and answers the question, has women’s soccer in the US finally arrived?

    Show Notes

