Bryce Harper, Don Mattingly, Everyone Is Mad About the Phillies
The struggling Phillies were swept in Miami against a Marlins team that entered their series on a 12-game losing streak.Listen 57:59
The struggling Phillies were swept in Miami against a Marlins team that entered their series on a 12-game losing streak. Have the Phils hit rock bottom with just days to go before the MLB Trade Deadline? On a NEW Hittin’ Season, powered by WHYY, hosts Justin Klugh and John Stolnis break down the off-field noise being made by Bryce Harper and Don Mattingly, how Dave Dombrowski plays into the unrest, and just what is going wrong for a Phils squad heading in the wrong direction.
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