Breaking the Silence on Medical Mistakes

When medical mistakes happen, patients often find themselves left in the dark about what went wrong. We explore what’s behind the wall of silence.

Air Date: April 26, 2024
Listen 51:08
Doctor in empty hospital corridor. Medical background

Doctor in empty hospital corridor. Medical background

When medical mistakes happen, patients and their families often find themselves at a loss trying to figure out exactly what went wrong. Something bad happened. And then, communication drops; there’s no real explanation, and no apology. Suddenly, everybody seems on guard. Health care providers can often feel bound by an imposed cone of silence that’s designed to protect them and their institution, but makes it impossible to fully face up to their mistake, or have open conversations about preventing future ones.

On this episode, we explore the breaking of that silence, along with new solutions to avoid medical errors. We hear stories about what prompted one surgeon to go public after performing the wrong procedure, how the death of a young woman prompted her parents to try and change the system, and an investigation into an OB-GYN and the trail of injured women left in his wake.

ALSO HEARD:

  • Talia Goldenberg was 23 years old when she died in the hospital after neck surgery to address worsening symptoms of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome. After the surgery, Talia had repeatedly complained that she couldn’t breathe — complaints that her parents say were not addressed properly. They wanted answers — but beyond that, they’ve vowed to change the medical system and hospital culture around mistakes through an organization called Talia’s Voice.
  • Back in the ‘90s, an OB-GYN named Thomas J. Byrne lost his medical license after New York state found him to be dangerous, negligent, and fraudulent. But decades later, Byrne got his license back. We hear an excerpt from the podcast “Imminent Danger: One Doctor and a Trail of Injured Women,” from WNYC and Gothamist, and talk to reporter Karen Shakerdge.

Segments from this episode

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Pulse

The Pulse

Go on an adventure into unexpected corners of the health and science world each week with award-winning host Maiken Scott.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Diego López muestra sus manos. El dedo que le falta en la izquierda lo perdió por un balazo. (Aníbal Martel para palabra)
The Pulse
Health

El precio de un disparo

La violencia armada que sufren los latinos en Estados Unidos ha aumentado. Los sobrevivientes deben atravesar un arduo camino que incluye elevados costos médicos y dificultade

2 days ago

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate