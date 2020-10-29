    Bassoonist and Community Artist Fellow: Hanul Park

    Air Date: October 29, 2020

    Curtis graduate Hanul Park (Bassoon ’18) and Community Artist Fellow (2019-2020) shares with us her year of service with underserved communities in Philadelphia. Through the Community Artist Program, she worked with Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, Kate’s Place and Cayuga Elementary School.

    Hanul will perform both bassoon and cello parts in Mozart’s Sonata for Bassoon and Cello in Bflat Major, K. 292.

    Currently Hanul is working as an Instrumental Music Teacher with the Philadelphia School District.

    Brought to you by On Stage at Curtis

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

