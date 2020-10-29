Bassoonist and Community Artist Fellow: Hanul Park

Curtis graduate Hanul Park (Bassoon ’18) and Community Artist Fellow (2019-2020) shares with us her year of service with underserved communities in Philadelphia. Through the Community Artist Program, she worked with Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, Kate’s Place and Cayuga Elementary School.

Hanul will perform both bassoon and cello parts in Mozart’s Sonata for Bassoon and Cello in Bflat Major, K. 292.

Currently Hanul is working as an Instrumental Music Teacher with the Philadelphia School District.