    Asian American Business Communities

    Air Date: April 20, 2022

    Asian American Studies Scholar and host Rob Buscher discusses the Asian American business community including the history of Asian American business corridors in Philadelphia, and inter-minority relations with panelists Nick Shenoy, Sharon Hartz, and Naroen Chhin.

    • Nick Shenoy, Founding President and Chairman of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia
    • Sharon Hartz, President of the Korean American Association of Greater Philadelphia
    • Naroen Chhin, Advocate and Cambodian American community organizer

    Brought to you by Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders: A Philadelphia Story

