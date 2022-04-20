Asian American Business Communities
Asian American Studies Scholar and host Rob Buscher discusses the Asian American business community including the history of Asian American business corridors in Philadelphia, and inter-minority relations with panelists Nick Shenoy, Sharon Hartz, and Naroen Chhin.
- Nick Shenoy, Founding President and Chairman of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia
- Sharon Hartz, President of the Korean American Association of Greater Philadelphia
- Naroen Chhin, Advocate and Cambodian American community organizer