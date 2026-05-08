Artists Take On America
You Oughta Know explores exhibits, NICU innovation, decluttering, and local food stories.
This week’s You Oughta Know explores exhibits at the Barnes and the Marian Anderson Museum. Meet Penn grads helping NICU babies connect to their parents’ heartbeats with Sonura Beanies, explore Swedish Death Cleaning, see food waste transformed into animal feed in Bucks County, and discover New Jersey siblings behind Haute Dogs.
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