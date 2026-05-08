    You Oughta Know

    Artists Take On America 

    You Oughta Know explores exhibits, NICU innovation, decluttering, and local food stories.

    Air Date: May 8, 2026

    This week’s You Oughta Know explores exhibits at the Barnes and the Marian Anderson Museum. Meet Penn grads helping NICU babies connect to their parents’ heartbeats with Sonura Beanies, explore Swedish Death Cleaning, see food waste transformed into animal feed in Bucks County, and discover New Jersey siblings behind Haute Dogs.

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    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

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