An ode to Philly’s lost concert halls, Part 1

KEVIN McCORRY, HOST: I’m Kevin McCorry and this is ‘Jukebox Journey.’

[BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TALKING TO LIVE AUDIENCE IN BRYN MAWR: “Does anyone want to say hello to their mother?”]

KM: This week: Live from Philly’s glorious bygone music venues, part 1.

[MUSIC: “Battle Axe” by Jimmie Lunceford and his Orchestra, live at the Earle Theater 1939]

KM: In the early 1900s, Philadelphia was awash in venues, from high class opera halls to vaudeville and burlesque stages.

The Earle Theatre at 11th and Market was built in 1924 and considered the crème de la crème for acts including Duke Ellington, Court Basie and Jimmie Lunceford, as in this 1939 live recording.

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: The Earle was demolished in 1953. On the site today: a CVS Pharmacy.

That’s the way it’s been for many of the region’s most cherished venues. Here today; gone tomorrow.

[MUSIC: “The Weaver” by Yusef Lateef, Live at Pep’s from 1964]

KM: The 1950s and ‘60s saw a boom in jazz and soul clubs. Pep’s Musical Bar at Broad and South was considered an ‘IT’ club of its time — with shows by Nina Simone, Aretha Franklin, and Yusef Lateef, who titled his 1964 album “Live at Pep’s.”

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: A block over on Lombard street was The Showboat. Billie Holiday often lived at the hotel above the club — which lives on in John Coltrane bootlegs from the early 60s.

[MUSIC: “Mr. P.C.” by John Coltrane, live at The Showboat 1964]

KM: The room later became “The Bijou”…

[GROVER WASHINGTON JR. TALKING TO LIVE AUDIENCE: “You can clap your hands, ya’ll. It’s Saturday night.”]

KM: …where Grover Washington Jr. recorded this 1972 record:

[MUSIC: “Lock it in the Pocket” by Grover Washington Jr., Live at The Bijou 1972]

KM: Head north on Broad, The Uptown Theater became a cornerstone of the Black community for decades — as did The Cadillac Club, for which North Philly’s Billy Paul titled his first record.

[MUSIC: “Billy Boy” by Billy Paul, from “Feelin’ Good at The Cadillac Club”]

KM: The late ‘60s and early ‘70s saw a major upswing in folk and rock venues. There were the small clubs like The 2nd Fret in Rittenhouse Square, where a 23 year old Joni Mitchell recorded in March of 1967.

[MUSIC: “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, live at The 2nd Fret 1967]

KM: The Main Point in Bryn Mawr was a coffee shop venue that became a favorite for the likes of Bonnie Raitt and Janis Ian. Bruce Springsteen did a benefit show there in 1975 that was broadcast live on WMMR.

[BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN TALKING TO LIVE AUDIENCE IN BRYN MAWR: “Ed Sciaky, are we really on the radio tonight, Ed? Ed Sciaky tells me all these lies all the time, I never know when to believe him or not.”]

KM: It included the debut of a song then called “Wings for Wheels.”

[MUSIC: “Wings for Wheels” by Bruce Springsteen, live at The Main Point, 1975]

KM: After some revisions, Springsteen renamed it “Thunder Road.”

[MUSIC SWELL]

KM: In Cherry Hill, one of the most dynamic venues of the ‘60s and ‘70s was the Latin Casino, with an all-star roster of lounge acts.

[ANNOUNCER VOICE: “Ladies and Gentleman, the world famous Latin Casino proudly presents the stars of our show: The mighty, mighty Spinners….]

KM: ….who cut a live album there in 1974.

[MUSIC: “Could It Be I’m Falling in Love” by The Spinners, live at The Latin Casino, 1974]

KM: The space later became a disco and rock club called Emerald City, and hosted The Cure for its first American show in 1980.

[MUSIC: “Play for Today” by The Cure, live at Emerald City 1980]

KM: The site on Route 70 went on to become the corporate headquarters for Subaru of America — before being demolished and left vacant.

Last but not least for part one of our series on bygone Philly venues: JFK Stadium, known best for the massive Live Aid concert in 1985.

[MUSIC: “Into the Groove” by Madonna, live at Live Aid, JFK Stadium 1985]

KM: But also a final concert in the space by the Grateful Dead, attended by 55,000 people in July of 1989 — six days before the venue was condemned by the city as a structurally unsafe potential fire hazard.

[MUSIC: ”Knockin on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan, covered live by The Grateful Dead at JFK Stadium July 1989]

KM: The Dead closed it down with an apt Bob Dylan cover.

[MUSIC SWELL]

I’m Kevin McCorry and this has been a Jukebox Journey on WHYY.