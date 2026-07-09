    Amane Sakaguchi | Shamisen/Composition The Journey

    Amane Sakaguchi blends Nagauta tradition with Western classical music.

    Air Date: July 9, 2026

    Meet Amane Sakaguchi, a Tokyo-based shamisen performer, pianist, and composer who bridges traditional Japanese Nagauta and Western classical music. Performing under the stage name Kosaburo Kineya IV, she began her professional career at age 14 and carries forward a 200-year family musical legacy. She also performed in a special AAPI Heritage Month program that aired on WHYY.

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