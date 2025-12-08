AI is watching: Are we safer or sliding toward ‘1984’?
Does AI-powered surveillance make us safer? From Ring cams catching package thieves to systems claiming to detect shooters, AI security tech is rapidly advancing.
From a Ring camera catching a porch pirate to advanced AI spotting a potential mass shooter, surveillance technology is smarter than ever. But is this AI revolution genuinely enhancing our security, or could it open the door to a 1984 dystopia?
Today on Studio 2, we explore the tradeoffs in how big tech is changing the way we think about safety as we give private companies more access to our homes and personal spaces.
Guests:
Todd Feathers, contributor at WIRED covering algorithms, surveillance and technology
Kade Crockford, director of technology and justice programs at the ACLU of Massachusetts
