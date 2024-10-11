Adult Trick or Treat is Back for Seasonal Fun at Chaddsford Winery
Philadelphia Film Society, Erika Alexander, Chaddsford’s Adult Trick or Treat, and More!
Next on You Oughta Know, discover how the Philadelphia Film Society celebrates the power of film. From Philly’s freedom Theater to Hollywood, actress Erika Alexander talks about her legacy and latest projects. Learn how a Philadelphia Ballet Boot Camp is offering unique opportunities for young hopefuls. Trick or treat for wine and seasonal snacks at Chaddsford Winery’s adults-only Halloween event.
