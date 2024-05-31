10th Anniversary Show: The Science Changing Our Lives

When it comes to science, it’s often the flashiest stories that grab headlines — the cancer breakthroughs, the tech innovations, the discoveries of new species or distant stars. But there’s also plenty of science that, while it may not make a huge splash, is quietly changing the way we live.

On this episode, The Pulse celebrates its 10-year anniversary with a special live show that turns the spotlight on the science changing our everyday lives. We talk with a pediatrician and engineer whose work has transformed the way children travel – and saved countless lives; host Maiken Scott volunteers as a guinea pig for neurologists studying brain stimulation; and we hear from a biologist whose early-career quest changed the way she thinks about her work.

ALSO HEARD: