Down the Shore

Woman airlifted after two boats collide in the Barnegat Bay

U.S. Coast Guard image

U.S. Coast Guard image

A woman was hospitalized after a Sunday afternoon boat crash in the Barnegat Bay, authorities said.

The Coast Guard says the woman was injured after a recreational boat collied with another boat that had run aground before 3 p.m. APP.com reported that the crash occurred near the Oyster Creek in Lacey.

A crew on a response boat from Station Barnegat Light responded on a report from a Sea Tow employee. A medevac was then dispatched for the injured woman.

The Coast Guard boat crew transported the woman to Station Barnegat Light, where was transferred to awaiting emergency medical personnel and flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

The woman’s name or condition were not disclosed.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate