Woman airlifted after two boats collide in the Barnegat Bay

A woman was hospitalized after a Sunday afternoon boat crash in the Barnegat Bay, authorities said.

The Coast Guard says the woman was injured after a recreational boat collied with another boat that had run aground before 3 p.m. APP.com reported that the crash occurred near the Oyster Creek in Lacey.

A crew on a response boat from Station Barnegat Light responded on a report from a Sea Tow employee. A medevac was then dispatched for the injured woman.

The Coast Guard boat crew transported the woman to Station Barnegat Light, where was transferred to awaiting emergency medical personnel and flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City.

The woman’s name or condition were not disclosed.