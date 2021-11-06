Megan McClellan, 24, of Glasgow said she doubted that climate negotiators were listening: “This is a very easy thing for them to ignore. They’re nice and comfortable” inside the summit conference center.

But her friend Lucette Wood, 30, of Edinburgh disagreed.

“They might not actually do anything about it but they pretend that they do … and they will just put it off for 20-30 years,” Wood said.

Marchers held signs with messages including “Code Red for Humanity,” “Stop big polluters,” “COP26, we are watching you” or simply “I’m angry.”

As marchers neared the climate summit, a rainbow arched through the sky.

“Overwhelmingly the protests make a difference,” said Elizabeth May, a Canadian member of parliament and 16-time COP participant who was near the protest stage. “Most of the people on the inside are here in their hearts and sometimes physically.”

Inside the huge U.N. conference venue, negotiators knuckled down for a seventh straight day of talks to finish draft agreements that can be passed to government ministers for political approval next week.

Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), getting countries to review their efforts more frequently to increase the pressure for deeper cuts, and providing more financial support for poor nations.

A Democratic and Republican delegation of U.S. senators were visiting the summit on Saturday. And British actor Idris Elba brought his star power to the U.N. talks, highlighting the importance of helping small farmers cope with global warming.

Elba, known for roles such as the HBO series “The Wire” and BBC One’s “Luther,” said he wanted to highlight the disruption to global food chains as small farmers in particular are hit by erratic seasonal rains, drought, and other impacts of climate change.

“This conversation around food is something that needs to be really amplified, and one thing I’ve got is a big mouth,” said Elba, adding that 80% of the food consumed worldwide is produced by small-scale farmers.