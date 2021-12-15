Warriors’ Stephen Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

The record-breaker came on his next shot and was vintage Curry. He gave the ball up and eventually raced back to the outside, getting the ball back and seemingly launching it in the same motion before a defender could get out to him.

It’s that quick shot — whether after catching it or on the dribble — and the ability to release from so far behind the arc that’s made him a shooter unlike any before him.

“He’s the best shooter I’ve ever seen, and I think it’s clear he is the best catch-and-shoot player,” former Dallas superstar Dirk Nowitzki said. “But where he’s so good is off the dribble, and I think that’s something that he added, the quick 3 off the dribble. It’s one motion and his shot is gone.”

None of Curry’s stardom was guaranteed when he entered the league in 2009 as the No. 7 pick from Davidson, far from one of the basketball powerhouses that usually produce the top players.

But with perhaps an unmatched combination of dribbling and shooting accuracy, he led a long-distance revolution that has turned the 3-pointer from an afterthought in NBA offenses into a weapon. He has led the league in 3-pointers six times and is well on his way to a seventh for a resurgent Warriors team that again has the league’s best record.

And Curry could put the record well out of reach at his current pace: He entered the night making 5.4 3-pointers per game this season, best of his career.

Curry, 33, is in his 789th game, with perhaps a few more seasons at the top. At the same point in his career, Allen had 1,918 3s.