A TikTok ban could hit the U.S. in days. What to know — and how to prepare

This story originally appeared on NPR.

The fate of TikTok — and its 170 million American users — hangs in the balance, as the Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of a law that would ban the platform in the U.S. if its China-based owner, ByteDance, doesn’t sell off its U.S. operation by Jan. 19.

If the court upholds the law — as a lower court did last month — TikTok’s days in the country would be numbered.

“On January 19th, as I understand it, we shut down,” TikTok lawyer Noel Francisco told justices during oral arguments on Friday.

This doesn’t mean that the viral video app will automatically disappear from people’s phones or that individuals will risk punishment just for logging in.

But it will get harder for the platform’s users in the U.S. to access the app, says Kate Ruane, director of the Free Expression Project at the Center for Democracy and Technology (which joined an amicus brief supporting TikTok and its users’ protected speech).

“I think the biggest obvious result of this law going into effect is that … it’s going to require more technical savvy to access TikTok,” Ruane told NPR. “And that in and of itself is going to be too big of a barrier for lots and lots of people to continue to access TikTok or to continue to try to use TikTok as a service.”

TikTok officials say it is possible that on Jan. 19, when U.S. users try to open the app, a prompt will show up indicating the service is no longer available in the country. This is what happens when someone tries to launch TikTok in India, which banned the app in 2020.

It’s also possible that users will be able to access the app but it may be buggy, operate slowly or crash often, the TikTok official said.

Here’s what could happen and how to prepare.

Fine print: How the law would actually work

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA), which President Biden signed into law in April 2024, grants the government the authority to ban foreign-owned apps that it deems a threat to national security.

The bill passed with considerable bipartisan support, as many lawmakers worry that the Chinese government could access Americans’ data — through TikTok’s parent company — and use it to surveil Americans, spread misinformation and sway public opinion.

While the law concerns TikTok, it actually targets the companies that make the platform accessible in the U.S., including app stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play, as well as cloud service providers like Oracle.

The fine print makes it illegal for any such entities to “distribute, maintain, or update (or enable the distribution, maintenance, or updating of) a foreign adversary controlled application” either through a marketplace or internet hosting services.

In mid-December, Democrats on a House committee dealing with competition between the U.S. and China sent letters to the CEOs of Apple and Google warning the companies to take steps to ensure they can “fully comply with this requirement” by the deadline — which would have an immediate impact on users.

“If you already have [TikTok] on your phone, it’s not going to disappear from your phone on Jan. 19 or Jan. 20,” Ruane says. “It will, however, very likely disappear from application stores.”

That means users will no longer be able to download the app or any updated versions of it.

And without the ability to update, the platform won’t be able to fix bugs, add features or address security concerns. Eventually, Ruane says, it may also become incompatible with the operating system of certain phones.

“Over time … the service that you get with the application will be worse and worse and worse,” she adds, though it’s too soon to tell whether that will be a matter of days, weeks or months.

Action items: Preparations and potential work-arounds for TikTok users

As Jan. 19 and the potential TikTok ban approach, experts like Ruane recommend that users download their data and save any videos that they want to be able to access in the future.

“The other thing is to remember that even after this law takes effect, if it does, it will not be illegal for them to continue to use TikTok if they have it on their phones already — or even if they manage to acquire it from some other source than an app store,” she says. “This law will not apply to individual people accessing TikTok.”