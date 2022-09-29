Delco Arts Week, Mural Arts Month, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Smorefest, Queertoberfest and Carly Rae Jepsen in this week’s ‘Things to Do’
Culture is at the forefront this weekend, from a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month to two new exhibit openings. There’s both a dedicated week and month full of arts and culture activities (many free), from two different entities. It proves that October is already shaping up to be a month where creatives and those who enjoy their work will have plenty of options.
Delaware
Hispanic Heritage Celebration
As Hispanic Heritage Month continues through Oct. 15, the Latin American community is celebrating in Delaware. The Wilmington Public Library hosts the Hispanic Heritage Celebration with Felipe Luciano of the Last Poets as a special guest. He’ll speak, along with performances by Alma de Mexico, Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo, an Aztec ceremony by Tonantzin Yaotecas, face-painting, and bilingual storytime. DJ Willie & Las Bomberas del La Calle are also on the schedule.
- What: Cultural celebration
- Where: Wilmington Public Library, 10 E. 10th St., Wilmington, Del.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 1, noon – 4 p.m.
- How much: Free
New Jersey
Atlantic City Restaurant Week
Dining weeks are becoming ubiquitous in the area, and that’s good news for foodies. The latest is in Atlantic City and offers what it usually does: a prix fixe, three-course menu for lunch and dinner during the time of the promotion. In A.C., that means more money for the slot machines and blackjack tables, though we suggest you gamble responsibility should you choose to partake. If you’re just there for the food, your taste buds should be satiated by participating restaurants that include Amada, Gordon Ramsay Steak, Kuro, and Serendipity 3.
- What: Discount dining promotion
- Where: Various venues
- When: Sunday, Oct. 2 – Friday, Oct. 7
- How much: Lunch $20.22, Dinner: $40.22
Arts & Culture
Delco Arts Week
Delaware County showcases its arts and culture institutions during Delco Arts Week. Featured events include “Rent” at the Media Theater, the Fall Fest at Smedley Park in Springfield, “Men on Boats” at the Villanova Theater, Haverford Township Day in downtown Havertown, the Lansdowne Art on the Avenue festival, a performance by the Delaware County Symphony, and the Delco Film Festival, among others.
- What: Cultural celebration
- Where: Various venues
- When: Saturday, Oct. 1 – Sunday, Oct. 9
- How much: Various prices
Mural Arts Month
Philadelphia is known as the city of murals, largely due to the efforts of Mural Arts Philadelphia which addresses blight by commissioning and creating art on buildings and homes. While it will be interesting to see how the organization evolves as many of the ‘canvases’ are or will be impacted by Philly’s nonstop development, Mural Arts Month celebrates their achievements so far. Events include running and walking tours, new mural dedications, an exhibition opening, mural making Saturdays, and a kickoff party on Saturday at Love Park.
- What: Cultural celebration
- Where: Various venues
- When: Through Saturday, Oct. 29
- How much: Free, $2
Vision and Spirit: African American Art
The African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating a new exhibit with a kickoff reception. The new exhibit “Vision and Spirit: African American Art” is made up of almost 100 works from the Bank of America collection including 48 artists born in the 19th and 20th century who created prints, paintings, photographs, mixed media, and drawings. Curated in partnership with the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture, “Vision and Spirit: African American Art” officially opens on Saturday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 19.
- What: Exhibit opening
- Where: The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.
- When: Opening reception: Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
- How much: Free
Festivals/Outdoors
Queertoberfest
In the midst of all the seasonal Oktoberfests, there’s one that stands apart from the rest. The inaugural Queertoberfest, organized by drag queen Balena Canto and Love City is going down on Sunday. Scheduled appearances include Icon Ebony Fierce and Iris Spectre, along with a drag show headlined by Eric Jaffe. Opera singer Sapphira Cristal headlines an all-LGBT+ German libretto opera performance in partnership with Opera on Tap: Philadelphia. Food, drinks, beers, a pretzel-eating contest, a yodeling contest, and a German costume contest are also part of the fest.
- What: Food and beverage, LGBTQ+ event
- Where: Love City Brewing Company, 1023 Hamilton St.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 2, noon – 8 p.m.
- How much: $20
Discovery Fest
Let’s head outdoors, shall we? The family-friendly Discovery Fest focuses on outdoor activities including rock climbing, canoeing, ziplining, and birding, along with food trucks, music, and prizes. Discovery Fest celebrates 30 years of Philadelphia’s Outward Bound school which encourages character development through experiential learning in the outdoors. While there are activities for all ages, rock climbing, canoeing and ziplining are for children 8 and up only. Participants under 18 must have an adult sign a waiver and closed-toe shoes are recommended as they are mandatory for certain events.
- What: Outdoor-themed festival
- Where: The Discovery Center, 3401 Reservoir Dr.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- How much: Free
Smorefest Music Festival Weekend
S’mores are the kind of treats you may most associate with a campfire, but this weekend they’ll go along with music and artists at the third annual Smorefest. Local artists and deejays including Beano French, Mir Fontane, Caleborate, 3Breezy, Leila Dey, Noél Scales, Jus O, and more will perform. On Friday, the event begins with a panel and mixer at the Urban Art Gallery from 6 p.m. – 11 p.m. And while the event is ticketed, the s’mores are free.
- What: Arts fest
- Where: UCity Square, 3701 Filbert St.
- When: Friday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 2
- How much: $39.99 – $99.99
Music
Carly Rae Jepsen: So Nice Tour
“Call Me Maybe” wasn’t just one of 2012’s biggest hits, it was one of the top-selling songs by a female artist of all-time. It turned Canadian singer Carly Rae Jepsen into a global superstar just before the release of her second album, “Kiss.” Though it would be hard to top a song that so thoroughly tapped the cultural zeitgeist of the time, now 36, Jepsen hasn’t chased the charts as much as her own personal artistry. Her third album, “Emotion” brought her a new, more mature audience and she’s become a favorite of the LGBT+ community due to her advocacy on their behalf. Her latest release, “The Loneliest Time” is scheduled for release on Oct. 21.
- What: Concert
- Where: The Met Philadelphia, 858 N. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 8 p.m.
- How much: $40 and up
Tuck and Patti
The jazz duo of William Charles “Tuck” Andress and Patricia “Patti” Cathcart Andress have been living, loving and making music together for almost forty years. Tuck, a guitar player, met singer Patti at an audition in the late 70s and the rest is jazz music history. The duo have made nine studio albums since their 1988 debut “Tears of Joy,” and have toured worldwide throughout their career. In 2018, they opened for their niece, the Grammy-winning artist St. Vincent, who as a teen, worked as their roadie during an overseas tour.
- What: Concert
- Where: South Jazz Kitchen, 600 N. Broad St.
- When: Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m, 9:30 p.m.
- How much: $45 per person
King Princess: The Hold On Baby Tour
King Princess came onto the scene with a highly praised debut “Cheap Queen” in 2019. The 23-year-old who identifies as both queer and gender binary and uses she/they pronouns is winning more fans on her second album, “ Hold On Baby” released in July. Signed to Mark Ronson’s Zelig Records, King Princess has so far released four singles, including the latest, “Let Us Die,” featuring the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Born Mikaela Straus, King Princess says their sophomore release was influenced partly by other female singer/songwriters like Taylor Swift, Florence Welch, and Kate Bush. King Princess’ girlfriend, also an influencer, is Lizzo’s creative director, Quinn Wilson. Contrary to popular belief, the pop star says they are not the heir to the Macy’s fortune. Their great-great grandfather was one of the store’s founders, but he perished on the Titanic.
- What: Concert
- Where: The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E. Allen St.
- When: Friday, Sept. 30, 8 p.m.
- How much: $37 and up
McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour
Time to make a joyful noise. The McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour is making its 2022 rounds and it’s stopping at the Liacouras Center this weekend. Kierra Sheard Kelly, Donald Lawrence, Smokie Norful, and Samoht are performing along with comedian NotKarltonBanks. The show is hosted by Lonnie Hunter. The free concert and tour is in support of Ronald McDonald Houses, who provides discounted lodging for families dealing with childhood cancers and other serious illnesses.
- What: Concert
- Where: Liacouras Center, 1776 N. Broad St.
- When: Saturday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m.
- How much: Free, with registration
Saturdays just got more interesting.