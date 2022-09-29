Delco Arts Week, Mural Arts Month, Hispanic Heritage Celebration, Smorefest, Queertoberfest and Carly Rae Jepsen in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Philadelphia is known as the city of murals, largely due to the efforts of Mural Arts Philadelphia which addresses blight by commissioning and creating art on buildings and homes. While it will be interesting to see how the organization evolves as many of the ‘canvases’ are or will be impacted by Philly’s nonstop development, Mural Arts Month celebrates their achievements so far. Events include running and walking tours, new mural dedications, an exhibition opening, mural making Saturdays, and a kickoff party on Saturday at Love Park.

What : Cultural celebration

: Cultural celebration Where : Various venues

: Various venues When : Through Saturday, Oct. 29

: Through Saturday, Oct. 29 How much: Free, $2

The African American Museum in Philadelphia is celebrating a new exhibit with a kickoff reception. The new exhibit “Vision and Spirit: African American Art” is made up of almost 100 works from the Bank of America collection including 48 artists born in the 19th and 20th century who created prints, paintings, photographs, mixed media, and drawings. Curated in partnership with the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African American Arts + Culture, “Vision and Spirit: African American Art” officially opens on Saturday and goes through Sunday, Feb. 19.

What : Exhibit opening

: Exhibit opening Where : The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St.

: The African American Museum in Philadelphia, 701 Arch St. When : Opening reception: Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Opening reception: Friday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free

Festivals/Outdoors

In the midst of all the seasonal Oktoberfests, there’s one that stands apart from the rest. The inaugural Queertoberfest, organized by drag queen Balena Canto and Love City is going down on Sunday. Scheduled appearances include Icon Ebony Fierce and Iris Spectre, along with a drag show headlined by Eric Jaffe. Opera singer Sapphira Cristal headlines an all-LGBT+ German libretto opera performance in partnership with Opera on Tap: Philadelphia. Food, drinks, beers, a pretzel-eating contest, a yodeling contest, and a German costume contest are also part of the fest.

What : Food and beverage, LGBTQ+ event

: Food and beverage, LGBTQ+ event Where : Love City Brewing Company, 1023 Hamilton St.

: Love City Brewing Company, 1023 Hamilton St. When : Sunday, Oct. 2, noon – 8 p.m.

: Sunday, Oct. 2, noon – 8 p.m. How much: $20

Let’s head outdoors, shall we? The family-friendly Discovery Fest focuses on outdoor activities including rock climbing, canoeing, ziplining, and birding, along with food trucks, music, and prizes. Discovery Fest celebrates 30 years of Philadelphia’s Outward Bound school which encourages character development through experiential learning in the outdoors. While there are activities for all ages, rock climbing, canoeing and ziplining are for children 8 and up only. Participants under 18 must have an adult sign a waiver and closed-toe shoes are recommended as they are mandatory for certain events.