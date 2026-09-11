Bucks County Garden of Reflection ceremony remembers 9/11 victims on 25th anniversary

Joseph Kelly, chief of Lower Makefield Township Police, was a member of New Jersey Transit Police on Sept. 11, 2001. He recalled helping thousands of people evacuate Lower Manhattan and cross the Hudson River by ferry into Hoboken, New Jersey.

“There are images of that day that will never leave me,” Kelly said. “But one stands above all others. While thousands of people were desperately trying to escape danger, the first responders ran towards it.”

Kelly urged those gathered to “never forget.”

“Law enforcement must remain focused on prevention and detection of terrorism,” he said. “We must continue to train, to prepare, to protect, and recognize the warning signs that could be a precursor to the next event.”

Bucks County Sheriff Danny Ceisler, 34, said he, along with many others his age, “grew up in the shadow of 9/11.” He saw the first responders as “superheroes” and was inspired to join the U.S. Army at 18.

But once he was deployed to Afghanistan, Ceisler said he realized those first responders on 9/11 “were human.”

Ceisler said he lost six people he served with in combat. He lost two other comrades after they left the military to suicide.

He asked those in attendance to “remember that the effects of that day and the people that we sent both to that site on Sept. 11 to Ground Zero, and also we sent in wars following that, the effects are still being felt.”

“We still have the opportunity to take action to repair parts of that world that broke that day by ensuring that our first responders have the medical care and that our veterans have the medical care and that our VA is funded, and that people have the opportunity to get the mental health resources that they need,” he said.

Cancellation of ‘Remembrance in Light’ ceremony

In addition to Friday morning’s event, the township planned to host a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the same site.

A “Remembrance in Light” candlelight ceremony at the site was canceled after the township denied a permit request, citing the start of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, at sundown Friday.

In a statement on its website, the 9-11 Memorial Garden of Reflection, Inc., said the township had previously agreed to hold the Remembrance in Light ceremony on every fifth anniversary.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania sent a letter in July to the township solicitor, stating that the group’s First Amendment rights had been violated.

“We want to be direct about why the Remembrance in Light will not happen this year,” the statement on the website reads. “We were left with too little time to pursue legal action and still plan a ceremony worthy of what this milestone anniversary deserves. We also made a deliberate choice: we did not want to spend the month of September in court, and we did not want to place an undue financial burden on the residents of this township, the same residents who have stood beside us and supported this memorial for twenty years since its dedication, over a decision made by their elected officials, not by them.”

Neither the organization nor the township immediately responded to a request for comment.