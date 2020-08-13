Senators lay out plan for college athletes bill of rights

A group of senators led by Cory Booker of New Jersey and Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut on Thursday released a plan for reforming college sports with an athletes bill or rights.

The legislative plan calls for college athletes to have the ability to earn money for their names, images and likenesses with “minimal restrictions,” and much more.

The senators also want to ensure for the athletes long-term medical coverage and treatment, enforceable medical standards, academic freedom and revenue sharing agreements.

Last month, NCAA President Mark Emmert appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee for a hearing about name, image and likeness. Booker and Blumenthal questioned Emmert about athlete welfare and said then their plan for a bill of rights was in the works.

The NCAA has failed generations of young men & women even when it comes to their most basic responsibility—keeping athletes healthy & safe. Our college athletes bill of rights—legislation I’ll formally unveil in the coming months—will change that. https://t.co/fdCBVKyetv — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) August 13, 2020

Booker and Blumenthal were joined in a statement by seven other senators, including Democrats Chris Murphy of Connecticut, a frequent NCAA critic, and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris of California.

“As a former college athlete, this issue is personal to me,” said Booker, who played football at Stanford. “The NCAA has failed generations of young men and women even when it comes to their most basic responsibility — keeping the athletes under their charge healthy and safe. The time has come for change.”