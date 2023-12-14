Schools, child care legislation advances in Pennsylvania as lawmakers try to move past budget feud

Lawmakers appeared ready to move past a monthslong budget feud in Pennsylvania’s Capitol on Wednesday, with the House and Senate advancing legislation to tie up loose ends and send millions more to subsidize private school tuition.

Legislation to expand child care tax credits for parents was expected to come up for a vote Wednesday night, with both chambers still in session.

After days of negotiations that typically play out before June 30’s end of the fiscal year, the chambers traded a flurry of just-unveiled legislation, each agreeing to concessions in bills that would still need the approval of Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Education funding had become a key sticking point in finalizing the spending plan, with the Republican-controlled Senate aiming to expand private school subsidies and the Democratic-controlled House pressing for more aid for the poorest public schools.

Both chambers approved legislation Wednesday to boost subsidies for private schools. In it, Democrats dropped a provision that Republicans had opposed to send another $100 million to the poorest public schools.

In exchange, Republicans agreed to transparency measures sought by Democrats in a program that allows businesses to receive tax breaks for donating money to defray the cost of tuition at private and religious schools.

Under the bill, the state would expand that private school tax credit program by $130 million — from $340 million to $470 million. Republicans also agreed to scale back the amount of money that middleman administrators could keep — from 20% down to 10% — and to require the disclosure of more demographic information about the students who benefit.