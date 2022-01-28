Robinson goal lifts USMNT over El Salvador 1-0 in World Cup qualifier

Mexico has 17 points after beating Jamaica 2-1 on Thursday night. Canada began the night with 16 points going into its game at Honduras, and Panama had 14, followed by Costa Rica with nine. El Salvador is left with six and has virtually no chance to reach this year’s tournament in Qatar.

The top three nations qualify, and the fourth-place team advances to a playoff against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand. Winning home games is a key, and the Americans have won four of five matches on U.S. soil, stumbling only in a draw against Canada in September.

Robinson scored after Weston McKennie played a long ball down the right flank to Tim Weah, who let it bounce three times as he ran past Roberto Domínguez and Eduardo Vigil.

Goalkeeper Mario González made a sliding block, and the ball rebounded to Jesús Ferreira. He headed it across the goalmouth and Christian Pulisic let the ball bounce past him to Robinson, who kicked it in with his left foot from 8 yards for his second international goal. Robinson did a forward flip and a backflip to celebrate, adding to the backflip he performed after scoring the tying goal in the 4-1 win at Honduras in September.

Matt Turner took over in goal from Zack Steffen, who remained in England because of a bad back, and didn’t have to make a save. Turner played following reports he will move next summer from New England to Arsenal.

The U.S. Soccer Federation scheduled the match in a cold climate to minimize travel and put the chill on El Salvador, which went to a sporting goods store to purchase additional winter gear.

The Americans’ 15th straight home win over El Salvador since 1989 didn’t come easily. They outshot El Salvador 8-3 in the first half but put none on target. But the offense followed its pattern: The U.S. has scored 11 of its 13 goals in the second half.

González leaped to parry Yunus Musah’s goal-bound shot three minutes after Robinson’s goal. He also stopped a 12-yard shot by Robinson in the 65th.