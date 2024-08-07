RFK Jr. closer to getting on New Jersey ballot after judge rules he didn’t violate ‘sore loser’ law

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. didn’t violate New Jersey’s “sore loser” law, a judge ruled on Tuesday, potentially clearing the way for Kennedy to appear on the presidential ballot as an independent.

Administrative Law Judge Ernest Bongiovanni rejected the petition by Scott Salmon, an election law attorney in the state, who challenged Kennedy’s independent bid for the White House.

“Respondent did not attempt to seek the democratic primary nomination in New Jersey and thus cannot be considered a loser under (the law),” the judge wrote.

New Jersey, like a number of other states, has a sore loser law that bars candidates who ran in a primary from running as independents in a general election. Bongiovanni’s ruling follows another judge’s similar opinion.

The matter now goes to the secretary of state, New Jersey’s top elections official, who can accept or reject the judge’s order under state law. A message seeking comment was left with Lt. Gov. Tahesha Way, who serves simultaneously as the secretary of state, on Wednesday.

Salmon brought a suit in 2020 saying that then-potential presidential candidate Kanye West gathered an inadequate number of signatures. At the time, Salmon said he was a registered Democrat. West eventually withdrew his petition to be on the ballot.