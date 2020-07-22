American Red Cross seeks N.J. volunteers ahead of hurricane season peak

The American Red Cross is seeking to increase its cadre of New Jersey volunteers ahead of the peak of a hurricane season that forecasters say is likely to be active.

Agency officials say a major complication this year is the ongoing global pandemic.

“Should a large disaster occur, the coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country to help in our area,” said Rosie Taravella, American Red Cross New Jersey Region CEO. “That is why we’re asking you be ready to help in your community. Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in New Jersey.”

The organization needs assistance with homeless services, health care providers, and pet sheltering partners who can care for animals.