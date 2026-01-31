The groundwork has been laid for a sunrise ceremony Monday when international woodchuck celebrity Punxsutawney Phil’s annual long-term weather forecast will be announced — six more weeks of winter or an early spring.

Tens of thousands of revelers will be descending on Gobbler’s Knob in rural Pennsylvania to witness this year’s prognostication, which will be made after groundhog Phil gets brought to the stage from his hatch on a tree stump.

Last year’s announcement was six more weeks of winter, by far Phil’s more common assessment and not much of a surprise during the first week of February. His top-hatted handlers in the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club insist Phil’s “groundhogese” of winks, purrs, chatters and nods are being interpreted when they relate the meteorological marmot’s musings about the days ahead.

Groundhogs are generally solitary creatures that emerge in midwinter to find a mate. When Phil is deemed to have not seen his shadow, that is said to usher in an early spring. When he does see it, there will be six more weeks of winter.

This is the first Groundhog Day for Phil’s new “zoo” at Gobbler’s Knob, where he splits time when he’s not inside his longstanding home beside the town library.

The national popularity of Groundhog Day was supercharged by the 1993 Bill Murray film of the same name. Mostly it’s a few hours of harmless, early morning fun — although alcohol is no longer allowed at the site after a series of unfortunate incidents.

“We just like to remind people that there’s a lot of serious things in this world and this life, and Groundhog Day is not one of them,” said home appraiser Dan McGinley, a member of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle for about a decade. “We take not taking ourselves too seriously, seriously. But seriously, this is not a serious thing.”

Groundhog Day has also become a marketing juggernaut. Phil was brought out for an online news conference last week at which he and a couple tuxedo-wearing club members fielded questions about the event, its history and the planning that goes into it.