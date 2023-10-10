President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday to discuss ‘Bidenomics’ agenda

Biden will tout his success with creating good-paying union jobs, investing in infrastructure, and working to combat climate change.

    • October 10, 2023
President Biden speaking at a podium

President Biden to visit Philadelphia on Friday to discuss 'Bidenomics' agenda. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Philadelphia on Friday to discuss his Bidenomics agenda.

“The president will discuss how his Bidenomics agenda is creating good-paying union jobs, investing in infrastructure, accelerating the transition to a clean energy future, and combatting the climate crisis,” the White House said in a news release.

Further details on the visit were not released Monday.

Watch out for temporary road closures around the city for the president’s motorcade on Friday.

