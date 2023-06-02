Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening

President Joe Biden planned to discuss the contentious, just-passed budget deal in a speech to the nation Friday night, ready to sign the agreement averting the country’s first-ever government default, which would have sent shock waves through the U.S. and global economies.

The measure was approved late Thursday night after passing the House in yet another late session the night before. Biden was expected to sign it at the White House on Saturday

After days of default threats, the debt limit-budget agreement was worked out by Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, giving Republicans some of their spending-cut demands but holding the line on major Democratic priorities.

“No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: This bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people,” Biden said in a statement on Thursday.