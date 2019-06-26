Police seek person who threw 2 kittens from vehicle at Shore

Police in New Jersey are seeking the person who threw two kittens from a vehicle.

Toms River police posted on Facebook witnesses observed a passenger in the vehicle toss the kittens onto Route 70 at Massachusetts Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday.

One of the kittens was immediately struck and killed by another vehicle.

The second kitten was rescued, but ran off into the woods shortly after the above photo was taken and has not been found.

Police say the vehicle was an older model, faded red Nissan Pathfinder with black roof racks. They’re seeking anyone with information about the incident to call the police department at 732-349-0150 x1263.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.