A Pennsylvania man died after crashing his vehicle in Long Beach Island early Saturday morning, authorities say.

According to the Ship Bottom Police Department, their officers were notified by another agency that a driver in a four door Toyota had passed them in excess of 100 miles per hour on Long Beach Boulevard, a roadway that connects the island’s municipalities, around 6 a.m.

Authorities say the officers monitored the vehicle from a safe distance as it continued into Ship Bottom and did not engage in a pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 60-year-old Conshohocken man, crashed into a Roselle garbage truck and a Ford pickup stopped a red light at an extreme rate of speed, according to the Ship Bottom Police Department.

The Toyota driver, who police have not identified, was transported to Southern Ocean County Medical Center in Manahawkin, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Long Beach Boulevard was closed between 9th Street and 12th Street for five hours. The crash remains under investigation.