Philly school district outlines recruitment and retention plan

Last September, the district negotiated a new contract with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) where under the contract teachers will get raises amounting to 9% over three years.

Teachers received a 2.75% raise last year plus a $1,500 bonus. This year, teachers will get a 3.25% raise plus a $1,000 bonus on Sept. 1 and then a 3% increase on Sept. 1, 2023, in addition to automatic “step” increases for additional years of experience and advanced degrees.

“The starting salary for teachers is now around $50,000, but the average salary in the district for this coming year will be about $82,000 for teachers,” Shambaugh said.

“We’re increasing teacher salaries to be competitive as well as introducing additional bonuses,” she said. “All teachers, nurses and counselors will get a $1,000 bonus at the end of September.”

This year, the district started hiring teachers in January. The district has about 97.4% of its teaching jobs filled for the new school year, according to the most recent data released by district officials. Principals are staffed at 99%, assistant principals 96.6%, climate managers 98.7% and counselors at 94.1%.

Teachers who work in 42 district schools will receive an additional bonus at the end of the school year.

“They will receive an additional bonus of $2,500,” Shambaugh said. “Those schools typically have more roles that are needed and need to be able to hire more teachers.

“We’re looking to provide additional financial incentives for teachers who went to those schools this year and remain there for the school year,” she added. “They’ll get another $2,500 in the fall of 2024 as another retaining bonus.”

The district is also offering financial incentives for teachers who need to take coursework in order to get their first or second certification.

“We’re offering up to $2,500 and reimbursement for any courses they need to take in that regard,” Shambaugh said. “We’re also offering reimbursement if they have to take the practice test in order to become certified.

“If they pass that we’ll be reimbursing them for that,” she said. “We’re also reimbursing them if they have to apply for an emergency permit. We want to remove barriers that may be requirements to get a certification, if there is a potential financial barrier.”