Philly DA’s Office employee kills armed man in self-defense, officials say

A gun violence counselor and employee with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office shot and killed an armed man who tried to rob him at gunpoint, officials confirmed with NBC10.

On Tuesday, shortly before 10 a.m., an armed 31-year-old man tried to rob another man on the 2600 block of North Napa Street in the Strawberry Mansion neighborhood, Philadelphia police said. The second man fired his own weapon, shooting the 31-year-old once in the chest.

The 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man who shot him was not injured during the incident and has not been charged.

Wednesday night, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office confirmed with NBC10 that the 31-year-old gunman was a sex worker while the man who shot him in self-defense is an employee with the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office who also works as a gun violence counselor for the District Attorney’s Immediate Response Team.

NBC10 reached out to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office for comment.

“This is an active investigation that has been appropriately referred to another agency,” a spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office told NBC10. “We have no further comment at this time.”