Phillies set for 1st home playoff game since 2011, face Braves

The Braves, who won Game 2 behind six shutout innings from Kyle Wright, did not name a starter for Game 3. The Braves are expected to send either right-hander Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34) or rookie righty Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67) to the mound. Strider hasn’t pitched since Sept. 18 because of an oblique injury. Manager Brian Snitker said Thursday the final decision would come down to how best to use Strider for the first time in a month.

“We’re going to use him,” Snitker said. “That’s probably the biggest discussion, is how we’re going to use this kid for our best advantage, really.”

Strider, who turns 24 this month, signed a $75 million, six-year contract on Monday after just 33 big league appearances. Strider, the first pitcher in baseball history to record at least 200 strikeouts while allowing fewer than 100 hits, opened the season as a reliever but then solidified Atlanta’s rotation and helped the Braves win their fifth consecutive NL East title.

“He wants to pitch. He would pitch today if we let him,” Snitker said. “But he feels good and wants to be a part, which is great. That’s what makes him good. But we’re confident. I think, physically he’s where he needs to be.”

Snitker also said Ronald Acuña Jr. should be fine after he was plunked near the right elbow on a 96 mph fastball from Zack Wheeler that rode up and in. There was a delay of several minutes while Acuña, writhing in pain, was checked out by the training staff.

The punchless Phillies are looking for anything out of their big bats after a 3-0 loss: NL home run champion Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins are 1 for 34 in the playoffs. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he will not move Schwarber and Hoskins from their 1-2 spots in the lineup.

“I think Hoskins is getting close. He’s starting to loft a lot of balls and square up balls,” Thomson said. “He’s just not squaring them up enough. Schwarb is caught in between a little bit. He’s just maybe trying to do a little too much. Maybe a day off helps those guys a lot.”

Maybe a home game would help, too. The Phillies ended the season on a 10-game road trip and then played their first three playoff games on the road — a span since Sept. 25 that included two rowdy clubhouse champagne celebrations.

“I don’t think I’ve done laundry in a month,” outfielder Brandon Marsh said.

The home game will be worth the wait — since September, since 2011 — if the Phillies can win two games and win the series.

Snitker said the Braves were ready for a “so-called hostile environment.” Phillies fans are ready to show them what a packed house in October is all about.

“They’ve been off for a few years now on playoff baseball and I think they’ll be raring to go,” Thomson said.