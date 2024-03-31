Gazdag, Carranza help Union cool off Minnesota United 2-0

Dániel Gazdag scored early, Julián Carranza added a late insurance goal and the Philadelphia Union cooled off Minnesota United with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Gazdag staked the Union to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when he right footed a shot from close range to the bottom left corner of the net off a corner kick by Jack Elliott. It was Gazdag’s third goal this season.

Carranza, who had two goals in a 3-1 road win over the Portland Timbers last week, notched his third of the season when he used a headed assist by Alejandro Bedoya in the 84th minute to right foot a shot to the bottom left corner from the center of the box.