Gazdag, Carranza help Union cool off Minnesota United 2-0

Andre Blake finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for the Union

A stadium with

File photo: Subaru Park in Chester, home of the Union professional soccer team. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Dániel Gazdag scored early, Julián Carranza added a late insurance goal and the Philadelphia Union cooled off Minnesota United with a 2-0 victory on Saturday.

Gazdag staked the Union to a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute when he right footed a shot from close range to the bottom left corner of the net off a corner kick by Jack Elliott. It was Gazdag’s third goal this season.

Carranza, who had two goals in a 3-1 road win over the Portland Timbers last week, notched his third of the season when he used a headed assist by Alejandro Bedoya in the 84th minute to right foot a shot to the bottom left corner from the center of the box.

Andre Blake finished with four saves to earn the clean sheet for the Union (2-0-3). Dayne St. Clair stopped two shots for Minnesota United (3-1-1).

Minnesota United entered play atop the Eastern Conference, having scored eight goals in its first four matches with five different players finding the net.

Philadelphia was playing at home for the first time since its match with the Seattle Sounders was postponed 10 minutes in because of inclement weather three weeks ago.

Minnesota United returns home to play Real Salt Lake on Saturday. Philadelphia hits the road to take on Nashville SC on Saturday.

