Philadelphia sanitation worker dead after shooting in Mayfair

This article originally appeared on 6abc.

A Philadelphia sanitation worker is dead after a shooting on Friday morning in the Mayfair section of the city.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. in the 3300 block of Rowland Street near Tudor Street.

According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, a man in a COVID mask approached the sanitation truck, causing it to stop.

The suspect approached the passenger side and there was some kind of altercation, Outlaw said.

The worker got out of the passenger’s side, and almost immediately after exiting the vehicle the suspect shot the worker.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a 35-year-old man employed by the Philadelphia Sanitation Department. His name has not been released.

The suspect then fled the scene.