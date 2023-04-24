Turner, Stott, Clemens homers power Phillies past Rockies

Turner and Kody Clemens hit solo homers, Stott and Brandon Marsh hit two-run shots and Zack Wheeler struck out 11 to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Phillies took the final three games of a four-game series and have won six of eight overall as they recover from a slow start and have started making strides in their rotation.

Wheeler (2-1) survived a rough fourth inning — plunking Yonathan Daza on the hand and allowing three runs — to finish with his 17th career double-digit strikeout game and ninth with the Phillies.

“Just close your eyes there in the fourth,” said Wheeler, who induced 23 swings-and-misses over six innings to set the season’s high by a Phillies pitcher.

Another positive sign has been a pickup in the Phillies’ power production. One day after Nick Castellanos and Christian Pache hit their first homers of the season, Turner and Clemens broke out of their droughts.

Turner, who had 21 homers in 160 games with the Dodgers last season, connected in the first inning for his first in Philadelphia since the star shortstop signed a $300 million, 11-year contract.

Clemens hit a rocket to right in the second, a confidence boost for a first baseman hitting just .063 entering the game. Both homers came off Rockies starter José Ureña (0-4).

Wheeler, making his 200th career start, breezed through most of it despite the fourth inning, when he loaded the bases, then hit Daza. Harold Castro added a sacrifice fly and Ezequiel Tovar lined an RBI single for a 3-2 lead.

J.T. Realmuto tied the game in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI forceout and Alec Bohm made it 4-3 in the same inning on an RBI groundout.

Greg Soto, Jose Alvarado and Luis Ortiz each tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

In the seventh, Bohm added an RBI double and Stott hit his second homer of the season to break the game open for a 7-3 lead. Marsh made it 9-3 in the eighth on his fourth homer of the season.

“Start of the year, the bats were a little cold,” Marsh said. “It’s good to see everyone get some knocks, getting on base, getting around.”