Sources: Phillies, Aaron Nola reach tentative agreement on 7-year, $172M deal
According to ESPN, the deal is seven years and worth $172 million.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Phillies and pitcher Aaron Nola have reached a tentative new contract agreement.
This marks the first major free agent signing of the winter.
Nola will undergo a physical Sunday before the deal becomes official.
Nola has played with the Phillies since 2015.
