Sources: Phillies, Aaron Nola reach tentative agreement on 7-year, $172M deal

According to ESPN, the deal is seven years and worth $172 million.

  • 6abc digital staff
    • November 19, 2023
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning in Game 2 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Phillies and pitcher Aaron Nola have reached a tentative new contract agreement.

This marks the first major free agent signing of the winter.

Nola will undergo a physical Sunday before the deal becomes official.

Nola has played with the Phillies since 2015.

