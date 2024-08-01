Philadelphia-area man sentenced to 7 1/2 years for his role in blowing up ATMs during 2020 protests

A Philadelphia-area man was sentenced Wednesday to 7 1/2 years in prison for his role in a string of explosions that hit cash machines in the city starting in 2020, netting him and two accomplices more than $400,000, federal prosecutors said.

The indictment charged Cushmir McBride, 25, of Yeadon, and two others with damaging six of the cash machines hit during a wave that saw thieves blow up about 50 ATMs. Some came in the days and weeks that followed protests across the city sparked by the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., who was killed within a minute of police responding to a mental health call.

McBride pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges involving five of the robberies, while charges were dropped for one in Delaware, his lawyer said.

“It’s a tragic case,” defense lawyer Lawrence Bozzelli said. “He was really trying to get money to help support his family and he regrets deeply what happened.”