NBA hands out $75,000 fine to 76ers for injury reporting violations

The Philadelphia 76ers were handed a $75,000 fine for failing to include Joel Embiid on their injury report “in an accurate and timely manner” before their Saturday game at Denver.

The NBA also fined the New Orleans Pelicans $25,000 for a separate violation that also involved the league’s injury reporting rules.

Embiid hadn’t been included on the 76ers’ injury report Saturday, but the reigning MVP was scratched from their lineup minutes before tipoff after he had discomfort in his left knee during warmups.