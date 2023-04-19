Chester County changes color of mail and absentee ballot envelopes to clarify process

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

In advance of the Pennsylvania primary election, Chester County’s Department of Voter Services is making a change to mail and absentee ballot envelopes.

The mail ballot secrecy envelope will be a solid orange and the return declaration envelope will have an orange stripe.

“To actually navigate these voters through the process of accurately casting your votes through mail-in ballots and which envelopes to use and how to navigate through all the materials we sense, things are color coded, the instructions are in color. So it really guides people through the process to make sure that everything is spelled out accurately and in its entirety and the correct envelopes are being utilized,” said Karen Barsoum, the county Director of Voter Services.

The county has produced a video with step-by-step instructions on how to properly complete and return a mail ballot.