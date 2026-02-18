A Pennsylvania man who spent 43 years in prison before his murder conviction was overturned — only to be taken straight into immigration custody — was denied bail Tuesday while he fights deportation.

Subramanyam Vedam, 64, will remain in custody while he appeals a 1999 deportation order. The Board of Immigration Appeals agreed this month to hear his appeal based on what it called exceptional circumstances.

The Trump administration had initially pursued a quick deportation and moved Vedam to a detention center in Louisiana last fall, before two separate courts intervened.

Vedam’s lawyer argued Tuesday that he would have likely been spared deportation and become a citizen if not for the murder case, given immigration laws in place at the time. Vedam would have left prison on a drug charge by 1992, lawyer Ava Benach said.

“It was delivery of LSD on a very small scale. This is not importing tons of cocaine,” Benach said Tuesday. “He is not a danger to the community. We are talking about offenses that occurred over 40 years ago.”

In August, a Pennsylvania judge threw out Vedam’s murder conviction in the 1980 death of a college friend, based on ballistics evidence that prosecutors hadn’t disclosed during his two trials. Supporters listening in remotely to the bail hearing included a Centre County prosecutor and the mayor of State College, where Vedam’s late father was a renowned professor at Penn State University, Benach said.

Immigration Judge Tamar Wilson, sitting in Elizabeth, New Jersey, said she believes detention to be mandatory given the felony drug conviction. Alternatively, she agreed with Department of Homeland Security officials who said he remains a safety risk.

“The fact he’s been a ‘model prisoner’ does not suggest that out in the general public he’s going to be safe,” Wilson said.