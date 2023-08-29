Scandals, power struggles and policy: 3 new state reps weather a wild 1st session

On most days, Fleming is relentlessly optimistic. He believes deeply that effective government can change lives. His conviction stems from personal experience: Government programs helped him escape the poverty he experienced growing up on the outskirts of Harrisburg.

He also has worked in and around the Capitol for much of his career, including as a press and media relations officer in former Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell’s administration and as an advocate for nonprofits specializing in child welfare and mental health. He understands the legislative process can be messy.

But by early spring, the persistent disruptions were testing his faith. Like many of his first-year colleagues, he had a list of policy issues he wanted to tackle.

A silver lining for Fleming was being able to spend more time in his district, where he found constituents weren’t as concerned about the day-to-day fights unfolding in the Capitol.

Kephart echoed that sentiment throughout the year. He found that his constituents care very little for the backroom negotiations. They were more concerned that Kephart showed his face in his district and regularly talked with them.

“Do you know how many people asked me how I voted? None. But they remember, ‘Oh he went to my birthday party,’” Kephart said.

He went on to predict, “It’ll be May before we can vote on anything.”

A return to action

Kephart wasn’t far off. The state House held its first full week of session in late April, nearly four months into the new term.

The lost time turned May and early June into an uncorked firehose of legislative action in House committees and on the chamber floor.

For Kephart, that surge revealed a hard truth that veteran lawmakers who aren’t in the majority know well: Much of the legislation the freshman Republican proposes won’t make it past a committee vote, let alone a full floor vote.

That is because the majority party controls committee assignments — including the chairs of those committees — as well as which bills are called up for a vote.

“I can go to Harrisburg, but I need a legislature to help me,” Kephart said in late January.

Of the three lawmakers, Kephart had had the least exposure to how the Capitol operates. He was 26 and barely out of law school when he was elected. (He has since turned 27.)

Coming to Harrisburg, the self-described “political nerd” said a big issue for him and his constituents was the fate of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

RGGI is an interstate agreement aimed at combating climate change by limiting the amount of carbon emissions that energy producers can emit. Opponents of the agreement say it would increase the cost of utilities and endanger power plant jobs.

Though the agreement is currently held up in court, Kephart has co-sponsored a repeal bill — although he is not optimistic about its chance for success. Democrats, he said, are unlikely to bring it up for a vote.

Kephart said he often focuses on blocking bills he thinks would negatively impact the energy industry not only by voting against them but by lobbying other lawmakers to do the same. As a member of the state House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, he gets early looks at any energy bills that might come to a floor vote.

“Sometimes the role is to prevent bad things from happening,” Kephart said.

For most of the spring session leading up to summer budget negotiations, Democrats in the chamber pushed bills they had been blocked from advancing when they were in the minority in the previous decade. These included proposals to raise the minimum wage and expand discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Those measures passed along largely partisan lines.

“I don’t know if this was naivete or what, but I just wasn’t prepared for quite how partisan it would be,” said Fleming, who with state Rep. Thomas Kutz (R., Cumberland) established a new caucus for younger lawmakers who want to take a bipartisan approach to policymaking. “And that was a struggle for me because I made my career working with both sides.”

There were some exceptions.

Fleming’s first bill to pass the chamber received a vote of 200-3 in late June. The measure would make it easier and less costly to repudiate or disavow restrictive covenants from real estate deeds that historically have been used to prevent the sale of homes to people based on race, ethnicity, or religion.

The bill, Fleming said, was strengthened by suggestions from a Republican colleague, feedback that helped it garner broad support on the House floor.

“That’s how it’s supposed to work,” he said.

Khan’s first bill to pass the chamber — the proposal to mandate specific nurse and patient staffing levels — also received GOP buy-in.

He found a key ally in a Republican: state Rep. Tom Mehaffie of Dauphin County, who served as the measure’s prime sponsor. Khan’s job was whipping votes.

He said he got all of the Democratic first-years to co-sponsor the bill, wrote letters to leadership emphasizing his support for the measure, and reached out to some of his colleagues across the aisle.

The bill was personal for Khan: He had advocated for it while president of the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association.

“Everyone knows, ‘Safe staffing is important to Tarik,’” Khan said. “It’s just something that I can understand.”

Right before the vote, Khan spoke on the floor, detailing his time as a nurse and how he felt mandatory staffing ratios could have helped him. He described the bill as the culmination of decades of advocacy by nurses.

“I didn’t expect to get emotional, I didn’t expect it to land like that,” Khan said.

“It was in the middle of session so as soon as it passed, we cheered and then we went right to another bill.”

The ‘betrayal’

For a few weeks, it appeared talks between the legislature and Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro on the state budget would result in a deal — if not by the June 30 deadline, at least close to it.

But negotiations collapsed after Republicans who control the state Senate accused Shapiro of reneging on an agreement to allocate $100 million in taxpayer dollars for private school vouchers. To win the support of state House Democrats, Shapiro had vowed to veto a portion of the budget bill the state Senate passed that created a voucher program.

With no deal in sight, both chambers recessed for the summer — once again in a stalemate. The main budget bill has since been signed into law, but supplemental legislation needed to complete the process hangs in the balance. The voucher question also remains unresolved, and could stymie action on other legislation when state House lawmakers return in late September.

After the events of this summer, Kephart predicts next year’s budget negotiations will be even more complicated. Kephart said Shapiro backtracked from a promise when he vetoed the voucher program, and that will cause Republican members to turn away from working with their Democratic counterparts.

“The well’s been poisoned a bit,” Kephart said in August.

Khan has a different perspective. He said that he’s been able to get to know more of his Republican colleagues throughout the year and sees room for collaboration in the fall, particularly when it comes to issues such as affordable housing and care for older Pennsylvanians.

“I think we get bogged down on some of the cultural hot-button issues. We forget so many of the other things,” Khan said. “The more that I get to know people in the Republican caucus, the more I’m going to find those allies.”

For state House members, there is another pressure point.

Unlike their state Senate colleagues, representatives run for reelection every two years. Next year’s primary is in April. That doesn’t leave much time to convince constituents to grant them another term — a sentiment felt more acutely by first-time legislators who don’t have an established track record.

“We are seven months away from a primary, and all the elements that go into that,” Fleming said in early August. “That’s a big challenge for me, and something that frankly I’ve been thinking about.”

Despite the string of upheavals, Fleming is optimistic about what “can be.”

“I haven’t become cynical and jaded,” he said. “If that does end up happening … I will try to do something else, where I can be positive, where I can be uplifting. And try to help people. But I’m not there yet.”