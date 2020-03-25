Pa. unemployment claims skyrocket to 540,000 since coronavirus shutdown, shattering records

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and PennLive/Patriot-News. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter.

More than half a million Pennsylvanians have filed new unemployment claims during the past week, a record number indicative of the sweeping economic fallout from Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide shutdown in order to slow the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Department of Labor and Industry had received a total of 540,000 new unemployment claims since March 16, when Wolf first announced the closure of all non-essential businesses, according to a state senator briefed by the labor secretary.

Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the highest number of first-time claims filed in a week in Pennsylvania since at least 1987 was 61,181 in early January 2010, according to federal labor statistics. The monthly total that year also set the previous record, topping out at 168,159, the numbers show.