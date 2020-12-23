Pa. Supreme Court alters police rules for warrantless vehicle searches

Police must have probable cause as well as “exigent circumstances” in order to legally search a vehicle without a warrant, a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The 4-3 decision said the state constitution’s privacy protections are greater than the U.S. Constitution’s and that those protections extend to vehicles. The court overruled its own 2014 decision that probable cause alone was sufficient, given that vehicles are inherently mobile.

“Difficulties in clarifying the scope of the exigency requirement will lead to debates about what exactly the Pennsylvania Constitution demands in a given situation. But so what?” wrote Justice Christine Donohue, referring to the state’s constitutional language on searches.

“The long history of Article I, Section 8 and its heightened privacy protections do not permit us to carry forward a bright-line rule that gives short shrift to citizens’ privacy rights,” Donohue wrote for the majority.

Exigent circumstances might include a belief that people are in danger or that important evidence is about to disappear. Donohue said “the universe of qualifying ‘exigent circumstances’ is impossible to define with precision,” but they must go beyond that vehicles have wheels and can be driven away.

Greg Rowe with the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association said the existence of “exigent circumstances” in warrantless searches will be made on a case-by-case basis.