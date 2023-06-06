Pa. House votes to expand types of criminal records that can be sealed from public

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday overwhelmingly approved a bill to increase the state’s property tax and rent subsidy for seniors and people with disabilities, plus raise the income eligibility cap to expand the program.

The bill passed 194-9 and goes on to the state Senate.

This measure seeks to increase the amount of money seniors and those with disabilities receive, and will increase eligibility by increasing the income cap for renters and homeowners to qualify. The program was last updated in 2007.