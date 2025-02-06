Victim killed on the ground in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash identified

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police have released the name of the man who was killed on the ground when a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday.

City resident Steven Dreuitt, 37, was found dead inside a vehicle after the plane crashed just before 6:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue.

Several vehicles were traveling in the area at the time.

Six people inside the jet, including a child patient, her mother and four crew members, were also killed. All were from Mexico.