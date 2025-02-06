NE Philly Plane Crash

Victim killed on the ground in Northeast Philadelphia plane crash identified

Six people inside the medical jet, including a child patient, her mother and four crew members, were also killed in Friday's crash.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 5, 2025
a memorial on the sidewalk for Nigilia Miekcoles 5th, with flags, flowers and candles

On Feb. 3, 2025, the scene near where a plane crashed in Northeast Philadelphia the previous Friday. (Nick Kariuki/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police have released the name of the man who was killed on the ground when a medical jet crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday.

City resident Steven Dreuitt, 37, was found dead inside a vehicle after the plane crashed just before 6:10 p.m. in the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue.

Several vehicles were traveling in the area at the time.

Six people inside the jet, including a child patient, her mother and four crew members, were also killed. All were from Mexico.

The number of people injured remains at 24.

However, city officials have stressed that the numbers could rise as the investigation continues.

“We still will not have a definitive answer about the number of victims or casualties until we are done with the entire forensic investigation and process all of the samples that were collected from the site,” Philadelphia Managing Director Adam Thiel said during a news conference Tuesday.

Officials say the NTSB has finished its work at the crash site. Forensics teams are still working to collect data and NTSB’s preliminary report is expected in about a month.

Part of the series

