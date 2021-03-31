‘No SALT, No Deal’: N.J. reps want Trump-era tax cap removed

President Joe Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan unveiled Wednesday. However, some congressional Democrats, including two from New Jersey, say they won’t agree to that unless Biden does away with a Trump-era tax cap.

“No SALT, No deal,” U.S. Reps. Bill Pascrell and Josh Gottheimer said in a joint statement with New York U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi.

I’ve got a few words for anyone considering altering federal tax rates for families in North Jersey: No SALT, No Dice // No SALT, No Deal! 🎲 See the statement below from my colleagues @BillPascrell, @RepTomSuozzi, & me: pic.twitter.com/DFd22JgDSt — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) March 30, 2021

SALT refers to state and local taxes. Deductions on SALT were capped to $10,000 under the federal tax overhaul signed by former President Donald Trump in 2017. Corporate taxes were also slashed to 21% from 35% under that plan.

Under Biden’s proposal to address the nation’s aging infrastructure, corporate taxes would be raised to 28% to help pay for roads, bridges, upgrading utilities, and other projects.