Trump turns to critic of COVID mandates to run NIH

This story originally appeared on NPR.

President-elect Donald Trump is tapping Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University health researcher, to be the next director of the National Institutes of Health.

“Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to the Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America’s biggest Health challenges, including our Crisis of Chronic Illness and Disease. Together, they will work hard to Make American Healthy Again!” Trump wrote in a statement making the announcement.

Bhattacharya, a physician and health economist whose nomination requires Senate confirmation, would take charge of an agency that employs more than 18,000 workers and funds nearly $48 billion in scientific research through nearly 50,000 grants to more than 300,000 researchers at more than 2,500 universities, medical schools and other institutions.

If confirmed, Bhattacharya could dramatically affect the future of medical science. The NIH is the world’s largest public funder of biomedical research. But the NIH could be among the top targets for restructuring as the next administration tries to overhaul the federal government.

While the NIH has historically enjoyed bipartisan support, Trump proposed cutting the agency’s budget during his first term. The NIH came under heavy criticism from some Republicans during the pandemic. That animosity has continued, especially towards some former long-serving NIH officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases for 38 years, and Dr. Francis Collins, NIH director from 2009 to 2021.

One factor was an open letter called “The Great Barrington Declaration,” which was released in October 2020 and challenged policies such as lockdowns and mask mandates.

Bhattacharya was one of three authors of the document. The declaration called for speeding herd immunity by allowing people at low risk to get infected while protecting those most vulnerable, like the elderly.

It was denounced by many public health experts as unscientific and irresponsible. “This is a fringe component of epidemiology,” Collins told The Washington Post shortly after the document was released. “This is not mainstream science. It’s dangerous. It fits into the political views of certain parts of our confused political establishment.”

“They were wrong,” says Dr. Gregory Poland, president of the Atria Academy of Science & Medicine, a nonprofit group based in New York. “So it is concerning,” Poland says of Bhattacharya’s selection.

Others reacted even more strongly.

“I don’t think that Jay Bhattacharya belongs anywhere near the NIH, much less in the director’s office,” says Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. “That would be absolutely disastrous for the health and well-being of the American public and actually the world.”

Still, others are more measured.

“There were times during the pandemic where he took a set of views that were contrary to most people in the public health world, including my own views,” says Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health who served as President Biden’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator. “But he’s fundamentally a very smart, well-qualified person.”

“Are there views of his that I can look at and say, ‘I think he was wrong’ or ‘They were problematic?’ Yeah, absolutely. But when you look at his 20 years of work, I think it is hard to call him fringe,” Jha says. “I think he’s been very much in the mainstream.”