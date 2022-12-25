Minshew comes up just short of heroics as Eagles fill-in QB

The 61-year-old Leach, who was the coach at Mississippi State, died Dec. 12 of complications from a heart condition. Minshew played for Leach at Washington State.

Minshew had Philadelphia 19 yards from a potential winning touchdown in the final seconds, but his desperation pass into the end zone on fourth-and-10 wasn’t anywhere near a receiver.

“There was a lot going on,” said Minshew, who had two scoring tosses to DeVonta Smith and a 1-yard TD plunge. “I really appreciate the staff. That’s not a one-week project; that’s been going on all year.”

The NFL-leading Eagles (13-2) need one victory in their final two games to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. A win would also secure the NFC East title.

The defending division champ Cowboys (11-4) kept alive their faint hopes of catching Philadelphia.

Even though the Eagles knew they likely would be without Hurts — who sprained his throwing shoulder in last week’s win over Chicago — they gave Minshew the day off Tuesday to attend the service at Mississippi State.

Minshew said he was back with the team that night. On Saturday, his defense gave him an early 10-0 lead thanks to Josh Sweat’s pick-6 of Dak Prescott. Minshew had the Eagles in position for the victory after a 14-yard touchdown pass to Smith for a 27-17 lead in the third quarter.

The Cowboys pulled even at 34-34 on CeeDee Lamb’s second TD grab.

Near midfield on the next possession, Minshew threw to Quez Watkins on a quick slant, and the receiver had the ball in his hands before rookie cornerback DaRon Bland took it away as both players rolled over on the tackle.

The Cowboys drove for the go-ahead points. Dallas had to settle for another field goal from Brett Maher — his fourth — after Miles Sanders’ fumble as the Eagles had two of their four turnovers in the final five minutes.

“You can’t give a good team like that the ball four times,” coach Nick Sirianni said. “We put the defense in a tough spot. We can’t help a good team beat us by giving the ball away.”