Police identify woman burned to death inside NYC subway train as 61-year-old from New Jersey

Sebastian Zapeta has been indicted on murder and arson charges in connection with Debrina Kawam's killing.

A train is stationed at the F train platform at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in New York.

A train is stationed at the F train platform at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue Station, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

New York Police announced Tuesday they’ve identified the woman who died on Dec. 22 after being set on fire while inside a New York subway train as a 61-year-old from New Jersey.

The woman, Debrina Kawam, had a Toms River, New Jersey address, according to NYPD.

Authorities previously said they were using forensics and video surveillance to identify the victim, who burned to death on a subway car in Brooklyn. The man accused of lighting her on fire, Sebastian Zapeta, was taken into custody hours after police disseminated images of a suspect in the woman’s death.

He’s since been indicted on murder and arson charges. Zapeta remains jailed.

