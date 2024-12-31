Police identify woman burned to death inside NYC subway train as 61-year-old from New Jersey

New York Police announced Tuesday they’ve identified the woman who died on Dec. 22 after being set on fire while inside a New York subway train as a 61-year-old from New Jersey.

The woman, Debrina Kawam, had a Toms River, New Jersey address, according to NYPD.

Authorities previously said they were using forensics and video surveillance to identify the victim, who burned to death on a subway car in Brooklyn. The man accused of lighting her on fire, Sebastian Zapeta, was taken into custody hours after police disseminated images of a suspect in the woman’s death.

He’s since been indicted on murder and arson charges. Zapeta remains jailed.