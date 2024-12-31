Police identify woman burned to death inside NYC subway train as 61-year-old from New Jersey
Sebastian Zapeta has been indicted on murder and arson charges in connection with Debrina Kawam's killing.
New York Police announced Tuesday they’ve identified the woman who died on Dec. 22 after being set on fire while inside a New York subway train as a 61-year-old from New Jersey.
The woman, Debrina Kawam, had a Toms River, New Jersey address, according to NYPD.
Authorities previously said they were using forensics and video surveillance to identify the victim, who burned to death on a subway car in Brooklyn. The man accused of lighting her on fire, Sebastian Zapeta, was taken into custody hours after police disseminated images of a suspect in the woman’s death.
He’s since been indicted on murder and arson charges. Zapeta remains jailed.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.