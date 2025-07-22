Alina Habba’s term as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor ends

Alina Habba, who served as President Donald Trump’s defense lawyer and a White House counselor and became one of the most high-profile U.S. attorneys, saw her 120-day interim term as New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor end Tuesday.

Chief Judge for the District of New Jersey Renee Marie Bumb said in an order that first Assistant U.S. Attorney Desiree Leigh Grace has been named as Habba’s successor.

Habba, 41, could have stayed on in the role if federal judges in the state kept her on. Bumb’s order did not offer an explanation for the decision and said it was effective Tuesday.

Habba’s tenure included the high-profile prosecution of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, which was eventually dropped, and the ongoing assault case against Rep. LaMonica McIver. Both cases, against Democrats, stemmed from a visit to a privately operated immigration detention center in the state’s largest city.

Messages seeking comment were left with Habba’s office and the Justice Department.

Grace’s LinkedIn page shows she’s served as a federal prosecutor in New Jersey for the last nearly nine years. Under the law governing vacancies, the district court may appoint a U.S. attorney to serve until the vacancy is filled.

Senatorial courtesy

Trump, a Republican, nominated Habba for the position pending Senate confirmation, but the state’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Cory Booker and Andy Kim, signaled their opposition to her appointment. Under a longstanding Senate practice known as senatorial courtesy, a nominee’s appointment can stall out without backing from home state senators, a phenomenon facing a handful of other Trump picks for U.S. attorney.

Booker and Kim had questioned whether Habba met the standard to serve as the state’s top federal prosecutor and accused her of bringing politically motivated prosecutions.