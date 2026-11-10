Montco pipeline spill cleanup continues; officials say air monitors have not detected elevated levels of toxic pollution
State and federal environmental officials say air monitoring has “not detected elevated levels” of toxic pollutants after a pipeline was hit last week.
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Cleanup of a pipeline spill in Montgomery County continues five days after a construction crew hit the line and caused an estimated 60,000 gallons of jet fuel to leak.
On Thursday, PECO contract workers struck Energy Transfer’s 14-inch line near the intersection of Colbert and River roads in Upper Merion Township. Jet fuel flowed onto the surface of the land and into the nearby Glasgow McCoy quarry, less than half a mile from the Schuylkill River.
“At this time, there remains no impact to public drinking water sources or the Schuylkill River,” according to a statement from a spokesperson for the Unified Command, which includes officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Energy Transfer.
Federal and state environmental officials say they deployed air monitors, which have “not detected any elevated levels [of volatile organic compounds] in the community or at the fenceline, and work zone readings have remained below levels of concern.”
Volatile organic compounds are emitted as vapors from liquid fuel sources and are especially dangerous to an individual’s health if trapped indoors. Elevated levels can cause headaches and irritation to eyes, nose and throat. The VOC benzene, an air pollutant present in petroleum products, is a known carcinogen.
The statement said no VOC’s of “concerning levels” were detected at the quarry or surrounding area. However, the statement warns that “due to changing weather conditions, community members may notice fuel odors.”
“Unified Command data confirms that air quality remains within safe limits. Our air monitors haven’t detected anything at concerning levels,” the statement reads. “Jet fuel has a distinct odor even at very low concentrations. While this odor threshold concentration is not at levels that can harm your health, we recognize that the odors can still affect residents’ quality of life.”
Chris DiGiulio, director of environmental science and investigations for Physicians for Social Responsibility of Pennsylvania and a former analytic chemist at the U.S. Department of Defense, said she’s especially concerned about fumes that get trapped inside a home, but said inhaling even a small amount of benzene could impact a person’s health.
“If you are smelling it, it is in your physiology,” said DiGiulio. “The sensors [may not be] reading it, but if you can smell it, it could be impacting your health.”
The federal Pipeline Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has approved repairs to the pipeline and has authorized its return to service.
How is the spill getting cleaned up and monitored?
Work crews vacuumed up the fuel and water present in the quarry and transferred it to temporary storage tanks, according to the spokesperson for the Unified Command.
“Responders also used sorbent boom and absorbent pads to collect pooled product from paved areas, stormwater ponds, and other impacted areas on site,” reads the statement. “They collected and secured petroleum-contaminated debris and sorbent in roll-off containers for future testing and off-site disposal. Recovered materials are handled in accordance with state and federal safety and disposal requirements.”
Drones were also used to monitor the Schuylkill River and quarry conditions.
The response includes 10 stationary air monitors at the quarry’s fenceline and four in the work zone itself. Twenty roving monitors have been moving throughout the nearby residential area.
“The monitors measure flammable vapors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and benzene. To date, air monitoring has not detected any elevated levels in the community or at the fenceline, and work zone readings have remained below levels of concern,” reads the statement.
Cleanup and monitoring will continue this week.
A leak from that same pipeline was discovered in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, in January 2025. More than 6,000 gallons of jet fuel were spilled, contaminating private drinking water sources.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration recently ordered Energy Transfer to inspect and, if necessary, repair its pipelines after finding a “system-wide risk” of leaks similar to the Upper Makefield one discovered last year.
PECO’s union says Twin Oaks Pipeline struck due to lack of safety oversight
The 14-inch-wide Twin Oaks Pipeline, originally built in 1956, carries refined petroleum products like jet fuel more than 100 miles from southeastern Delaware County to Newark, New Jersey.
PA One Call regulations, which are in place to prevent such accidents, require excavators to call 811 before work begins and mandates underline pipeline operators to mark their lines. The law prohibits workers from digging 18 inches on either side of the edge of a marked pipeline.
PECO’s union leadership criticized the utility for what it said was a lack of safety concerns. IBEW Local 614 Business Manager Larry Anastasi said PECO gives contractors “vague work guidance” with little oversight. He faulted decisions made by upper-level management and consultants that he said are based on profit and speed.
“We don’t bake cupcakes. If you make a mistake here, it’s catastrophic,” Anastasi said.
Anastasi said he doesn’t fault the workers from CJ Drilling, an Illinois-based company on contract with PECO to construct a transmission tower in the vicinity of the Twin Oaks Pipeline. But he said the industry standard is to have local workers on site, along with contractors.
“If we’re working with contractors, we’re gonna actually make sure that they have what they need and the work gets done, and if something’s wrong, we’re gonna stop,” Anastasi said. “If you’re a contractor, you’re on a time crunch. There’s money on the line, the pressure is significantly larger.”
In a statement, PECO said it “strongly reject[s] any suggestion that we would put schedules, cost, or any other consideration ahead of safety.”
PECO said the workforce was “not a factor in determining what caused” the pipeline hit and the resulting spill.
“The contractor was selected for the specialized expertise required to perform this work, expertise that PECO does not maintain internally,” said the statement from PECO. “What is important now is establishing the facts. PECO will fully support the investigation and conduct a thorough review of the incident, including the processes and procedures associated with this work.”
PECO said the company is “committed to identifying any lessons learned and taking appropriate action based on the findings of the investigation and our review.”
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