Jet fuel spill in Upper Merion: What to know after PECO contractor strikes Sunoco pipeline
Officials said there is no danger to the public and the spill “is not expected to pose a threat to public drinking water.”
A utility crew contracted by PECO struck an underground Sunoco pipeline Thursday afternoon in Upper Merion Township, spilling jet fuel.
The spill was contained to the Insurance Auto Auction property where the pipeline strike occurred and the adjacent Glasgow Quarry, according to Upper Merion Township Police Chief Blaine Leis.
There is no danger to the public, officials said.
Here’s what to know:
What happened in Upper Merion Township?
The PECO contractor was working at East 4th Street, also known as River Road, and Coates Street near Bridgeport when it struck the 14-inch underground Sunoco pipeline.
Upper Merion public safety officials dispatched fire and hazmat teams.
Nearby residents were initially told not to leave their homes as public safety teams and first responders worked with Sunoco and parent company Energy Transfer to shut off the leak, Leis said.
The shelter-in-place order was lifted later Thursday.
PECO, in a statement, said the contractor that hit the pipeline was working for the company, and that no PECO customers have been impacted.
“PECO crews remain on-site and will continue to coordinate with Energy Transfer to provide operational support,” the statement reads.
What is the impact of the jet fuel leak in Montco?
There is no immediate danger to the public, a spokesperson from the multi-agency team overseeing the response said in a statement, and the spill “is not expected to pose a threat to public drinking water.”
The “Unified Command” response team includes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Energy Transfer.
Officials did not immediately respond to a question about how much jet fuel was spilled.
“Air monitoring has been deployed around the site and the perimeter to protect workers and to detect any changes in air quality associated with the collected fuel,” the spokesperson said.
Which pipeline was struck?
Energy Transfer did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the spill and which pipeline was struck.
A leak from the company’s Twin Oaks pipeline was discovered in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County, in January 2025. More than 6,000 gallons of jet fuel were spilled, contaminating private drinking water sources.
The Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the federal agency that oversees the pipeline, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it is looking into the incident.
The agency recently ordered Energy Transfer to inspect and, if necessary, repair its pipelines after finding a “system-wide risk” of leaks similar to the Upper Makefield one discovered last year.
What is happening with jet fuel cleanup on River Road?
Cleanup crews worked overnight to recover fuel from the site of the strike, the Unified Command spokesperson said.
On Thursday evening, teams could be seen working at the site near an EPA emergency response team truck.
The response crews will focus on cleanup in the quarry Friday morning, the Unified Command spokesperson said, and pumps in the quarry have been shut down as a precaution.
The DEP declined additional comment.
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